The first presumptive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Maine. The patient, a woman in her 50's, had recently traveled to a country where there has been a widespread outbreak.

Central Maine Medical Center emergency department confirmed Thursday that the local woman had been seen by CMMC.

Kate Carlisle, director of public relations at Central Maine Healthcare (CMHC) told the Sun Journal that the woman reported respiratory symptoms after she returned home to Maine and was urged to get checked out.

The Sun Journal reported that the woman had self-quarantined prior to seeking medical care and once evaluated returned to her home and continued to self-quarantine.

A satellite site is set up outside of the emergency department at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

According to spokeswoman Kate Carlisle, sites like this will be up at Central Maine Healthcare hospitals - which include Rumford Hospital and Bridgton Hospital. These satellite sites are up out of an abundance of caution.

Triaging will happen at these satellite sites to test and screen potential COVID-19 cases without putting staff and patients at risk. These sites will also be used if there is an influx of cases at one time.

