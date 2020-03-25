SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Tuesday night, the City of South Portland declared a civil state of emergency due to the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Mayor Katherine Lewis, in consultation with the city manager, made the mayoral proclamation after discussing it at the city council meeting.

The order remains in effect for five days and can be renewed by the City Council.

Earlier Tuesday, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder and Portland City Manager Jon Jennings announced that the City Manager has signed an emergency stay at home order for all non-essential businesses and services in Portland.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and has measures that apply to both residents and businesses. The order is good for five days, and any extensions will have to be approved by the City Council, which is expected to host a remote meeting on Monday, March 30.

