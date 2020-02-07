City of Portland offering rental assistance amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

The program will provide up to $750 in assistance for a maximum of three months, as well as $250 in utility assistance.

PORTLAND, Maine — The coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic has hurt many Mainers financially, and now the City of Portland is offering aid to help pay rent.

The City, in partnership with The Opportunity Alliance, received funding from the federal government through the CARES Act to create a rental assistance program to help renters in Portland that are in need.

