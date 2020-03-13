PORTLAND, Maine — The City of Portland has canceled all events scheduled for the next 30 days at Merrill Auditorium, Portland Expo and Ocean Gateway in order to reduce the number of large gatherings and help slow the spread of possible COVID-19 infection.

“I’d like to stress that we’re cancelling events out of extreme caution, in line with best public health practices and Governor Mills’ recommendation, and not because we want to instill fear in our citizens,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in a statement. “Social distancing is one way in which we can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and that is our ultimate goal.”

Anyone with tickets to upcoming shows and performances should call PortTix at 207.842.0800 or visit porttix.com for more information.

The City is also encouraging other community organizations and companies to cancel and postpone its public gatherings per Governor Mill’s announcement that non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 250 people should not be held at this time.

City staff worked with tenants and event promoters over the last few days to prepare for the closure of its facilities. The City said it will reassess this directive on an ongoing basis and update this announcement should anything change.

