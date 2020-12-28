City of Gardiner suspends public access to municipal buildings due to COVID-19

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the public will not be allowed in municipal buildings until Jan. 2021

GARDINER, Maine — All public access to the City of Gardiner municipal buildings will be temporarily suspended at least through Monday, January 18, 2021, the City announced Monday.

This decision comes as there is an anticipated increase in COVID-19 cases due to holidays where the virus was unwittingly spread amongst people unknowingly.

City Hall staff will continue to work and will be available to answer the phone, emails, faxes, drop-box requests, and mail each day during normal business hours.

The Library will continue to offer no contact ‘take-out’ service through the window just inside the vestibule but patrons should call ahead to secure library materials.

The City plans to reopen on January 19, 2021 but is subject to change. A decision on whether this closure will be extended or modified will be made on Monday, January 18, 2021.