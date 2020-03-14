BANGOR, Maine — City of Bangor leaders held a press conference with department heads to discuss its plans to help stop the spread of coronavirus in the region.

As of Saturday, Bangor joined the growing list of school systems to close its doors as schools will transition to remote learning for the foreseeable future.

"Beginning Monday, March, 16 Bangor Schools will be closed for students for two weeks. This is from March 16th to March 27th," Superintendent Betsy Webb said.

Colleges and Universities across the state have already announced a similar plan, cancelling on-campus courses for the remainder of the semester and moving to online coursework.

Bangor school staff will be meeting Monday to plan learning packets and online education lessons.

The closings of the schools was not the only thing the city announced. Community and Economic Director Tanya Emery asked businesses and community leaders to rethink their meeting plans.

"We ask business and community leaders consider canceling or postponing events that are not critical particularly those that impact high-risk populations," Emery said.

A point of emphasis during the press conference was to promote and practice good hygiene of all Bangor residents. This includes washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and staying at home if you don't feel great.

This idea is to protect you, but also protect your neighbor who could be more at risk of getting infected.

"For older adults and high-risk groups stay home as much as possible, keep at least six feet distance between you and others. Limit visitors to the home, avoid group settings and crowds." Patty Hamilton the Director of Public Health said.

City Hall will be leaving out collection bins for resident's tax forms and it urges the public to call ahead before coming into City Hall with any questions or concerns. A lot of departments can assist you over the phone or online.

The city has plans in place if the current coronavirus situation develops.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Saturday Maine Update: More Mainers test presumptive positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Maine first responders are taking precautions to keep themselves safe against coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: France closes restaurants and shops while Trump awaits test results

RELATED: Maine now has 3 presumptive positive and 3 preliminary positive cases of coronavirus

RELATED: Maine first responders are taking precautions to keep themselves safe against coronavirus

RELATED: Rita Wilson makes quarantined Spotify playlist

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RELATED: Distributing meals during coronavirus fears

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist