PORTLAND, Maine — Cinemagic Stadium Theaters are temporarily closing all venues in Maine because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The closings are effective as of Wednesday and include the theaters in Westbrook, Saco, and South Portland. On Tuesday, the company closed all theaters in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

If you've already purchased tickets for showings before the closing announcement you can get a rain check or refund from a theater in your area.

Cinemagic, which is owned by Zyacorp Entertainment, said on its website that it hoped to reopen theaters soon, but did not give any time frame. However, Cinemagic's website posted a message Tuesday that said Maine theaters are scheduled to reopen on April 8, 2020. Massachusetts and New Hampshire theaters are set to reopen April 5, 2020.

Cinemagic joins Flagship Cinemas and Regal Cinemas in closing all Maine locations. Neither Flagship Cinemas or Regal Cinemas gave a date as to when they would reopen.

In the meantime, because of theater closings nationwide, Universal Pictures announced on Monday it would make current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental as early as Friday.

