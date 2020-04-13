The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro was lit up for Easter on Sunday night, paying tribute to health workers in Brazil and across the world battling the spread of the new coronavirus.

After a Mass on the top of the Corcovado Hill where the statue is located, images were projected on the Christ the Redeemer statue showing it dressed as a doctor, and covered in the flags of countries worldwide, along the word "Thank you" in different languages.

Images of health workers asking people to remain at home and flags from different countries with the word "Hope", were also projected during the event.

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the likeness of a doctor and with the word "Thanks" projected in Portuguese, during an Easter service, in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Brazil has registered more than 22,000 infections of the new virus, with 1,200 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the likeness of a doctor during an Easter service, in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

