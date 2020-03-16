Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide are closing their dining rooms and going to drive-thru only service.

The closure is temporary as governments and businesses try to prevent COVID-19 exposure.

East Tennessee franchise owner Dave Pollard said "on behalf of our team, I would like to thank you for your continued support and understanding. Please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions in line with CDC recommendations."

Those who do visit the restaurant are asked to use credit, debit or the app to minimize the amounts of cash that is exchanged.

In addition to drive-thru service, customers will be served through Door Dash delivery and catering pick-up delivery. Local Chick-fil-a restaurants are also now offering curbside delivery through the app.

Any other changes can be found on the restaurants' individual Facebook pages.

