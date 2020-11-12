Cheverus High School to close Friday following first case of COVID-19

Contact tracing and cleaning will continue on Friday, the school said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Cheverus High School will be closed Friday after a person associated with the private Catholic school tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said it learned of the case Thursday afternoon and officials believe the person had limited contact with other members of the school community prior to the onset of symptoms.

Cheverus will be closed Friday for cleaning and to allow completion of contact tracing.

Employees are asked to not report to the campus unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor.

Students are asked to check school email and Google Classrooms for messages and assignments, according to a message from Principal John Moran.