These days, it's more important than ever for people to check in on their neighbors, and one Maine police chief is doing just that during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley is stopping by people's homes or giving them a call. He's doing this for folks who are considered 'at risk'.

"People who I know are older, people who I know are alone, people who I know have health issues," Greeley said.

One of the people he checked on was Richard Barclay.

"I didn't know it was him, all I knew was it was the town of Holden," Barclay said. "He said 'oh I'm just calling to check on you'."

Greeley wants to be sure his community knows they're not alone.

"I thought with all that was going on I would just reach out to people and let them know the police department is thinking about them and concerned for them and can we in fact do anything for them," he said.

He adds people have been surprised to get a call from the town's police chief, but also, "very gracious. People have been very friendly and very inviting whether by phone or in person."

And members of the Holden community say they are grateful.

"Holden is very fortunate to have him in that position," Barclay said.

Greeley said he will continue to check in on members of his community but going forward it will be done mostly through phone after the governor's stay-at-home order was put in place.

