Caribou High School goes remote for a few days due to new COVID cases

RSU 39 Superintendent Timothy Doak said all schooling will be conducted remotely in the "RED Model" until Tuesday, August 31.

CARIBOU, Maine — RSU 39 in Aroostook County has announced that Caribou High School will be going remote from Wednesday, August 25 to Monday, August 30.

In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Timothy Doak said, "With the recent cases in just one day and the amount of contact tracing for close contacts, I need to notify our staff, students, and families that Caribou High School will be in the RED Model effective Wednesday, August 25 to Monday, August 30.

Doak said RSU 39 learned of two positive cases with an estimate of 70+ possible contacts.

The letter to notify students, families, staff: