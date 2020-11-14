Care facilities need help as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

It appears we have entered the second wave of COVID-19 cases and many nursing homes and long-term care facilities are facing even more challenges.

MAINE, USA — As we continue to see record breaking cases of COVID-19 around the state, healthcare facilities are facing many problems. Including nursing homes and long term care facilities.

"There are isolated residents giving up but I think our caregivers are giving up. it's draining," Nichole Lessard said.

Lessard has been working in healthcare for two decades.

She says the number one thing many facilities need, "we need bodies. We need help right now."

That's because of burnout or caregivers becoming sick themselves. And due to the pandemic, help can't come from the inexperienced because training for certified nursing assistants are on hold.

"Facilities can't allow people in there to train right now," Lessard said.

So facilities are in need of these employees, but the hiring process itself can be an added burden.

"How much time does a facility really have right now, anybody, to go through this really thoughtful interview process," Lessard added.

It's not just more help these facilities need, they also need more personal protective equipment and many health care facilities are accepting PPE donations.