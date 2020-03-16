CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — In a press conference Monday, Cape Elizabeth school officials updated the public on the positive coronavirus case announced at Cape Elizabeth Middle School.

It is a 12-year-old boy and while officials are not releasing his name, they do say he is making good progress in his recovery at home.

All Cape Elizabeth Schools are now closed and the Maine CDC has notified all parents of children who are believed to have potentially come into close contact with the infected child.

Cape Elizabeth Middle School Nurse Jill Young said we are now seeing community transmission occurring in Cumberland County.

Cape Elizabeth Middle School Principal Troy Eastman added that the focus has gone from academics to overall well-being of students, staff, and the community. Like many school districts in the state, Cape Elizabeth is working on plans to move to remote learning.

The Maine CDC said there are now 17 combined positive or presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Maine:

1 in Androscoggin County

2 in Lincoln County

1 in Knox County

13 in Cumberland County

The five new confirmed or presumptive positive cases announced Monday are:

Female in her 60s in Cumberland County

Female in her 80s in Cumberland County

Male in his 30s in Knox County

Male in his 70s in Cumberland County

Male in his 40s in Lincoln County

These cases are now added to the following confirmed positive or presumptive positive tests in the state:

Female in her 50s in Androscoggin County

Male in his 50s in Cumberland County

Woman in her 40s in Cumberland County

Male in his 60s in Cumberland County

Woman in her 20s in Cumberland County

Male in his 20s in Cumberland County

Male in his 80s in Cumberland County

Female in her 70s in Cumberland County

Male in his 70s in Cumberland County

Female in her 30s in Lincoln County

Male in his 40s in Cumberland County

Teen boy in Cumberland County

