Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford still holds Sunday service amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Calvary Baptist Church held its normal services on Sunday. The day after NEWS CENTER Maine learned there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the church.

SANFORD, Maine — The Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford is the most recent COVID-19 outbreak connected to an August wedding in Millinocket.

Pastor Todd Bell is the pastor at the church and he officiated the wedding.

Neighbors are concerned about what this means for the Sanford community.

"He came back and made it sound like it was okay. That it was God's will," Deb Marchand said. Marchand lives across the street from the church.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to Pastor Bell repeatedly. By phone, email, social media and in person while he was leaving church service on Sunday morning.

After church services this morning, I tried to get Pastor Todd Bell's attention regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19 affiliated at Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford. He said 'all set' and drove away

At the service on Sunday, Pastor Bell referenced the wedding in Millinocket.

"I went to the wedding. I officiated the wedding. It was a beautiful wedding," Pastor Bell said to his congregation. "Six families from our church went there. We never expected to get covid. Nobody expected to experience the things that happened because you went to a beautiful thing like that."

Members of the church community were unhappy with the local news attention on Sunday morning. Some taking photos or waving at our camera as they were leaving church on Sunday.

Sunday morning mass at Calvary Baptist Church seems to be ending. Parishioners are waving and taking pictures of me as they exit. One even parking in front of my camera

For those who live in Sanford, they said they just want their community to be safe.

"Because they're not just infecting their community, they're infecting Sanford as a community," Marchand said.