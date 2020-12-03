NEW YORK, New York — Lester Holt, the host of NBC Nightly News, took to social media Thursday to ask viewers to send in videos of themselves asking him and NBC experts questions about coronavirus health and prevention.

Holt says they will use some of them in the Friday night NBC Nightly News broadcast.

You can send him the videos through Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram. You can find him @LesterHoltNBC.

