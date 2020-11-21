Buxton police officer tests positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline announced a police officer tested positive and is isolating with minor symptoms.

BUXTON, Maine — On Saturday Buxton Police released a statement that an officer had tested positive for COVID-19.

The press release said that the officer is isolating and experiencing minor symptoms. A second officer is also isolating after testing 'probable' according to the release. That officer is waiting for results from further testing.

"The police facilities and all vehicles have undergone the CDC recommended cleaning and all staff, sworn and civilian, have undergone testing," the press release said.

Out of an abundance of caution in order to keep the greater Buxton community safe, all police personal will be wearing proper protective equipment and taking additional safety precautions in the coming days.