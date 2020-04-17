BIDDEFORD, Maine — Brown Dog Carriers launched a new initiative to lend "A Helping Paw."

The company, which specializes in transportation, logistics, and fleet supplementation solutions, started moving products for large companies to individuals making masks at home. The goal is to deliver essential services and supplies to Mainers in need in response to coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown Dog wants to connect Maine companies and individuals producing PPE, donating food or supplies, or making other contributions to the COVID-19 response with other Mainers.

“If it’s a large business that’s doing large-scale production, and again they need product moved somewhere in the state, we’re happy to take a look at that," Darrell Pardy, Finance and Business Development manager at Brown Dog Carriers said.

"Same thing goes for somebody that’s producing something using a 3D printer. We’re happy to look at that. Just pick up the phone, call us, send us an email. Whatever the case may be, we'll figure out how to get it done.”

