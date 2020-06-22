Bowdoin College releases plan for 2020 fall semester

Bowdoin will have some students back in the fall, but not all students.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — In a letter to students, faculty, and staff sent Monday morning, Bowdoin President Clayton Rose laid out a plan for the fall semester as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic continues.

Bowdoin's plan states the school will have some students back in the fall, but not all students.

The group on campus will be:

New first-year and transfer students

Students who have home situations that make online learning nearly impossible

A very small number of senior honors students who cannot pursue pre-approved projects online and require access to physical spaces on campus, and can do so under health and safety protocols

Student residential life staff

All other sophomores, juniors, and seniors will remain off campus for the fall semester and will take their courses online.

In order to provide the best learning experience possible, nearly all classes, including those on campus, will be taught online.

Those on campus will be required to follow critical safety practices—face coverings, physical distancing, good and regular hygiene, and self-monitoring for symptoms.

Bowdoin will have a normal fifteen-week semester, with classes starting on September 2, and exams ending on December 21.

All students will leave campus ahead of Thanksgiving and finish the term online.

Given that Bowdoin will not have all students on campus in the fall, the College will not be participating in fall and winter varsity sports during the fall semester.

