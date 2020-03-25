BRUNSWICK, Maine — Hospitals across and Maine and the U.S. are seeing supply shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic, so to help Bowdoin College in Brunswick decided to donate equipment from its biology, chemistry, visual arts, theater and dance departments, as well as the Peary-MacMillian Arctic Museum and the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

The college is donating 40,000 nitrile gloves, boxes of cotton swabs, splash shields, N95 masks, safety glasses, and shoe covers are being distributed to area hospitals. Cases of toilet paper were also sent to MidCoast Hunger Prevention Program and the Tedford Shelter.

“With Bowdoin’s move to a remote learning model, we found the College had supplies that were not being utilized and that could be put to good use during this extraordinary time,” Doug Cook, Bowdoin College director of college and media relations, said.

Ren Bernier, Lab Instructor and Manager of Bowdoin Science Center and Laboratory Safety, stands with some of the donated medical supplies.

Courtesy Bowdoin College

On Monday, the Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said thousands of essential personal protection (PPE) were being distributed to health care workers across Maine. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah estimated roughly 22,000 pieces would be distributed, including nearly 2,400 N95 masks, 8,000 procedure/surgical masks, 2,000 face shields and 6,000 gloves. Dr. Shah said however those numbers still aren’t sufficient.

Much of the shortage nationwide is due to the fact that the manufacturing of supplies cannot keep up with the growing demand.

Congressional leaders and the White House agreed on a $2 trillion economic rescue package on Wednesday, which will rush aid to Americans, businesses, and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: 'We have a deal': Congressional leaders, White House agree on coronavirus rescue

Trump hasn’t used his authority under the recently invoked Defense Protection Act to compel the private sector to manufacture needed medical supplies like masks and ventilators, even as he encourages them to spur production.

The Maine CDC and Gov. Janet Mills continue to urge the federal government to release additional stockpiles of PPE to Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Nurse at Waldo County General Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Teachers adapt; create morning show for students and parents

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: $2 trillion rescue deal reached; Prince Charles has virus

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR blog: 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine

RELATED: Parent and staff member associated with South Portland schools test positive for COVID-19

RELATED: 'Top Chef Masters' star Floyd Cardoz dies from coronavirus complications

RELATED: Bangor Savings temporarily closes five branches due to COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Coronavirus closures pushing new US jobless claims sky high

RELATED: Inmate at Cumberland County Jail tests negative for COVID-19