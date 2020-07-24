Both camps at Saco Community Center closing for cleaning due to presumptive positive COVID-19 staff member case

Both camps at the Saco Community Center will reopen Monday.

SACO, Maine — A COVID-19 case is shutting down the City of Saco's Parks and Recreation Department.

According to the City's Facebook page, a staff member tested presumptive positive and the building will be temporarily closed for cleaning until Monday.

Both camps at the Saco Community Center are closing Thursday and Friday out of an abundance of caution. Families registered for those days at kinder and first grade camps, and for the other camps will receive a credit.

The city will reassess the situation over the weekend.