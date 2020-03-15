BOSTON, Massachusetts — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is declaring a public health emergency, he said Sunday at a news conference at City Hall to discuss how the city is preparing for the coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency declaration will help the city marshal resources, Walsh said.

Earlier Sunday, he gave advice on how best to accomplish social distancing, the way people are being urged to isolate themselves so they are less likely to spread the new coronavirus.

Also Sunday, in an effort to encourage social distancing, a slew of South Boston restaurants and bars agreed to close down after people had been seen packing them Saturday.

