BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends everyone wear a cloth face mask, but if you don’t know how to sew, it can be hard to get your hands on one.

Which is why Boothbay Region Health Center is stepping in to help.

“They’re able to come in and grab one,” clinical care manager Robyn Hamtaylor said.

The Health Center is collecting cloth masks, disinfecting them, and giving them to people in the community.

“We can do our part to keep it out of the community, by making sure everyone’s wearing a mask and doing what they can do,” Hamtaylor say.

So far, the center has given out nearly 200 masks. Hamtaylor said people are so grateful they are now able to protect themselves.

Hamtylor said if you are sewing the masks and want to give them to the Heath Center, you can give them a call and they will meet you in the parking lot.

