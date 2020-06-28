Bonfire Country Bar addresses viral photos taken on Wharf Street

On Friday, photos were taken near Bonfire Country Bar of people not social distancing or wearing masks. On Sunday, the bar releases a statement.

PORTLAND, Maine — On Friday night, dozens of people flocked to the Old Port for a night out. Many weren't wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

The city then warned Old Port businesses Saturday to follow the state's coronavirus rules, or face penalties.

Bonfire Country Bar is located on Wharf Street and some of the photos taken on Friday, look to be in front of the bar.

"The past 36 hours have brought a lot of feedback and attention to our business," Bonfire's press release reads.

"From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have stayed current with the perplexing guidance and constant regulatory changes while preparing to return to our passion...service," it continues.

The press release details the steps the bar has taken to keep its customers safe. Bonfire also provided pictures taken from different angles showing that the lack of social distancing and masks was happening on Wharf Street, not at Bonfire.