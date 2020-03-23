BATH, Maine — Editor's note: there are lots of rumors and misinformation surrounding COVID-19. The above video separates fact from fiction.

Bath Iron Works confirmed on their website over the weekend that an employee working in the Main Yard in Bath, Maine tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19. BIW officials say the last time the employee worked was on March 13.

BIW officials are notifying anyone who came into contact with that employee to stay away from work and monitor for any symptoms for at least 14 days since their last contact.

Any employees with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay home and immediately contact their health care provider, then the Nurse Triage Line at 207-442-4286. Any BIW employees experiencing the coronavirus symptoms at work are asked to immediately notify their supervisor and call the Nurse Triage Line.

Though there have been calls recently for Bath Iron Works to close during the coronavirus pandemic, BIW has remained open. On its website, BIW says the defense contractor company is classified by the federal government as a "critical infrastructure industry" and, like health care and food supply, must remain operational. In a letter from Assistant Secretary of the Navy James F. Geurts to BIW President Dirk Lesko, Geurts said the work being done at BIW is "crucial to our national security."

