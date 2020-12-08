BIW records 9th case of COVID-19, 2nd in a subcontractor

The case, reported Monday, has not triggered a new outbreak investigation and does not indicate elevated public risk, the Maine CDC said.

BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works (BIW) reported Monday that another employee has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases at shipyard facilities to nine out of its 6,800 total employees.

The Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) has not opened a new outbreak investigation associated with BIW and has no information to indicate any elevated public risk related to shipyard employees or contractors, Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said Wednesday.

The shipyard was notified Monday that the subcontractor had tested positive, BIW spokesman David Hench said.

According to a release, the worker "was last on the premises on August 7." BIW declined to specify which facility the contractor worked at but said the person was in quarantine and receiving medical care.

"Contact tracing is ongoing with those in contact with the individual and cleaning and disinfection of all affected areas is already underway," the company said Monday.

The company identified its first case in a worker on March 13.

In June, the Maine CDC identified a COVID-19 outbreak at BIW after three workers tested positive for the virus.

The three carpooled together and spent time inside a BIW facility. The company subsequently announced a fourth case, qualifying them as an "outbreak."

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said at the time that BIW was conducting contact tracing and testing would take place based on those results.