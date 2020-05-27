MAINE, USA — The above video is from BikeMaine 2019.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced Wednesday that the BikeMaine 2020 event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

BikeMaine, held annually in a different region of Maine since 2013, was scheduled to take place this year from Sept. 12-19, 2020. Host communities would have included Old Town, Lincoln, Patten, Millinocket, and Dover-Foxcroft. The ride is capped each year at 450 riders and also includes more than 70 volunteers.

Registered riders have the option of rolling over their registration to next year's event on Sept. 11-18, 2021, requesting a refund, or donating all or part of their registration to the 501(c)(3) non-profit.

“Though this is a tough decision for us as a small non-profit organization, we are appreciative of the support we’ve already received from our members during these uncertain times,” Elting said. “Provided we can do it in a safe, responsible manner, we cannot wait to bring our amazing group of cyclists to one of Maine’s most scenic and rugged regions in 2021.”

