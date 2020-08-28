Big Moose Inn license reinstated, report details failure to prevent COVID-19 spread

The inn hosted a wedding reception on August 7, which has now been linked to 87 COVID-19 cases across the state and one death.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — Editor's Note: The above video aired on Thursday, August 27.

The Millinocket inn that hosted a wedding reception now at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak had its lodging and dining license reinstated Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The August 7 wedding/reception has been linked to 87 COVID-19 cases across the state and has since been tied to outbreaks in several Maine communities, including the York County Jail and the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison.

A spokesperson for the CDC did not say why the license was reinstated.

Big Moose Inn's license was suspended by the state Wednesday after a follow-up inspection revealed the facility was not in compliance with state COVID-19 regulations.

According to a state health inspector report obtained by NEWS CENTER Maine, dining tables at the inn's restaurant, Frederica's, were not spaced six-feet apart and employees were not wearing masks at the time of that inspecion.

The inspection comes after two complaints filed with the state over concerns of overcrowding, no mask use and a lack of employee hand-washing on Aug. 17.

Documents revealed more information about the facility at the time of the wedding reception, including failures to prevent the spread of the virus.

All 62 guests were reportedly screened with temperature checks, according to the report. All of them were reported normal.

The report also stated that guest at the wedding reception failed to socially distance and wear masks despite posted signs.

Staff members were wearing masks during the event, but did not enforce guests to do the same.

While several guests from out of state did share negative test result information with the inn, the inn did not collect contact tracing information as required.

In total there were upwards of 109 people at the facility during the reception, the report said, in violation of the 80-person seating limit.

24 of the 65 people, including guests and staff at the wedding, tested positive for the virus.

The Big Moose Inn has refused to comment.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced during the Maine CDC briefing Thursday that the state suspended the inn's business license. Now, just one day after that announcement was made, the inn has its license back.

"We did last week issue a imminent health hazard, because what we know was a violation of our policies. There was a return site visit in which there were continued deficiencies so we have suspended the license for the Big Moose Inn. Every day that the organization operates outside of that suspension, there are fines associated with it. I know we are working with the Big Moose Inn to bring them into compliance because the goal of all of our public health emergency enforcement tools is less about punishment and more about prevention and how do we prevent this from happening again," Lambrew said Thursday.

Of the 87 cases that have been linked to the Millinocket wedding/reception:

30 are primary cases, meaning people who attended the wedding/reception

35 are secondary cases, meaning people who came in close contact with someone who attended the wedding/reception

22 are tertiary cases, meaning people who were close contacts of a secondary case

Of the 87 people, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said about 68 percent are symptomatic.

Of the 87 cases linked to the Millinocket outbreak, nine are at the Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison. Five are among residents and four are among staff.

Of the 87 cases linked to the Millinocket outbreak, 18 are among people associated with the York County Jail complex. Nine are among staff members of the jail, two are among other staff members at the complex, and seven are among inmates.

Of the positive COVID-19 cases associated with the wedding reception in Millinocket, one has died, Millinocket Regional Hospital announced Friday.

The hospital previously reported they had one person associated with the outbreak admitted to the hospital.

"We are sorry to share that this patient passed away early this afternoon," Millinocket Regional Hospital CEO Robert Peterson wrote in an update Friday. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family as they cope with this difficult loss."

On Tuesday during the Maine CDC coronavirus briefing, Dr. Shah explained how the Maplecrest and York County outbreaks linked to the one in Millinocket. He said a guest who attended the wedding infected their parent. The parent then had contact with one of their other children, who works at Maplecrest. The person who works at Maplecrest then infected five people at the facility - four residents and one staff member.

Dr. Shah said all of this unfolded in a span of about two and a half weeks.

"That's just an example of how quickly this virus can spread. From a wedding to a guest to a parent to another child to a nursing home," Dr. Shah said.