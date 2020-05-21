AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine registered the largest single-day increase yet in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The Maine CDC reported an additional 78 cases since Tuesday.

While that large increase might sound the alarm for many Mainers, Dr. Nirav Shah of the CDC said it was expected, because they have done more test9ng in places like nursing homes, Bristol Seafood, and even the Cianbro work site in Augusta, where there have been 20 cases. He suggested it doesn’t necessarily mean more people are getting sick, but that more with the virus are being tested and identified.

"This increase is not a surprise as increased testing comes increased cases. In the last few days, our lab has processed Bristol seafood, Clover Health Care, and 100 StateSstreet in Portland… As we continue to move toward increased testing we will see continued increases of cases,” Dr. Shah said.”

He says they will continue with increased testing….about 1,000 tests per day at the CDC lab, plus more at private and hospital labs.

The state now has a total of 636 active cases, of COVID 19, with 1,819 total since the pandemic began. 73 people have died from the virus, and more than 1,100 have recovered.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Guidelines for camping in Maine Memorial Day Weekend amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to be released from prison Thursday: AP source

RELATED: Costco eases restrictions on number of customers that can enter

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist