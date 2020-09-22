Biddeford Intermediate School closes classroom due to positive COVID-19 test

All other classrooms at BIS and the other Biddeford schools will remain open at this time.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A classroom at Biddeford Intermediate School (BIS) closed Monday after an individual in the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the Biddeford community, superintendent Jeremy Ray said the school is in the process of alerting students and staff who were near the affected person. Anyone within six feet of the affected individual for at least 15 minutes is also being notified.

Teachers and students who came into contact with the person are required to quarantine for 14 days. The affected spaces are being sanitized by professionals.

