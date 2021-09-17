Better treatments available as COVID-19 cases in Maine surge

Hospitals have more COVID treatment options compared to this time last year

MAINE, Maine — As the Delta variant continues to surge, Maine hospitals are dealing with near-record numbers of COVID-19 patients in critical care.

But doctors working to save lives have more effective tools and treatments than just a year ago.

This week, EMMC saw its highest number of COVID-19 patients since the height of last winter's surge. The Delta variant is the game changer with patients up to two and a half times more likely to be hospitalized.

"When we hit 55 patients at EMMC last January that was the state high and we are above that now," Senior Vice President at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Dr. Jarvis said.

The hospital's parent company, Northern Light Health, also set a record with more than 80 COVID-19 patients across its 10 member hospitals.

But the demographic of this wave is a stark contrast to the early days of the pandemic. Instead of being in their 60's and 70's, these patients are under 50 and the vast majority are unvaccinated. But hospital systems have more tools to keep people off ventilators. There are steroids to treat seriously ill cases. An FDA approved anti-viral treatment called Remdesivir has been effective for patients who are not on life support.

Patients who are high risk but have milder symptoms can receive monoclonal antibodies through an IV. But making the treatment widely available is a growing challenge.

"Unfortunately, due to the high demand, supplies are limited but we are working rapidly to improve access to monoclonal antibodies," Dr. Jarvis said.

Dr. Dora Mills is the chief health improvement officer for MaineHealth. She said MMC is the only hospital in Maine with ECMO beds for patients who have deteriorated despite being on a ventilator.

"ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation basically giving lungs a rest and oxygenating your blood," Dr. Mills said.

Dr. Claudia Geyer, Central Maine Healthcare’s chief of hospital medicine, tells NEWS CENTER Maine that the hospital is providing, "intensive, round the clock care is provided for critically ill patients who require mechanical ventilation by dedicated critical care teams. Patients often have prolonged of critical illness. COVID-19 critical illness continues to carry a high risk of mortality as well as a significant risk of severe post-illness debility. The most effective means of treatment is disease prevention via vaccination and precautions."

"Remdesivir may be helpful in reducing duration of illness and in outcomes, it is available in the hospital and used in patients who may benefit based on data related to timing of use, acuity and tolerance," Dr. Geyer said.