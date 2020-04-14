Bernie Rubin, who founded the Bernie & Phyl's furniture chain with his wife, has died from coronavirus, his family announced Monday.
Rubin, 82, died in Florida from COVID-19, according to a family statement.
"Bernie was one in a million," the statement read. "He was kind, hard-working, fair and, above all, loved by his family — which included his entire extended Bernie & Phyl's family."
The family notes that Bernie and Phyllis Rubin founded the first store in Quincy, MA in 1983.
"Over the years with their children, Larry, Rob and Michelle, they grew Bernie & Phyl's Furniture into one of the most successful furniture retailers in New England," the family said.
Bernie & Phyl's website lists nine showrooms in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage
RELATED: Additional $600 in unemployment benefits coming next week, call-in times extended
RELATED: Maine Coronavirus COVID-19 Updates: Tuesday April 14, 2020
RELATED: How to improve your social life while COVID-19 social distancing
RELATED: Bath Iron Works VP calls legislator's remarks about shipyard's continued operation 'false, despicable and defamatory'
RELATED: WATCH: Law enforcement, Fire/EMS honor healthcare workers amid COVID-19 by lining rainy entrance to Maine hospital