Millions of dollars over budget due to COVID-19, behavioral health care providers cut services, urge state to provide federal CARES Act funding

State-contracted providers warn Maine's mental health system is already collapsing after they receive none of Maine's $1.25B COVID-19 stimulus funding.

PORTLAND, Maine — Organizations that contract with the state to provide behavioral healthcare, education and residential services to Maine children and adults say they've received none of the $1.25 billion in COVID-19 coronavirus funding allocated to the state through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress in March.

Although Sweetser and Spurwink, which provide mental health services statewide to thousands of Mainers, and smaller, regional providers such as Tri-County Mental Health Services, have received other funding, including some from the federal government, the lack of CARES Act funding has left many frustrated and baffled -- and already cutting services.

Their frustration grew after learning that Maine failed to receive a $2 million federal grant specifically for behavioral health services due to what the state described as "a technical glitch," but which the federal government attributed to errors in the application.

Without funding, some providers are already eliminating services for people with severe mental illness, while others continue to struggle to remain open at all.

Providers told NEWS CENTER Maine in May that even as Maine coped with COVID-19, a second pandemic was looming as those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse buckled under additional stress and lack of access to services, whether due to logistics or funding.

"People are so confused and scared and anxious and depressed," Joe Everett, President and CEO of The Opportunity Alliance, said at the time. "And increased suicidal ideation -- not that they have the intent, but they're so overwhelmed because they already have a complicated life ... the people we support live with such struggles anyway ... the playing field is so unfair."

Maine was awarded $1.25 billion as part of the CARES Act, but with the Legislature out of session until only recently, Gov. Janet Mills was charged with allocating the funds.

As of Thursday, $584 million of that had been set aside to purchase personal protective equipment, fund enhanced testing and to support public health in towns and schools, Mills' press secretary Lindsay Crete said.

Approximately $666,000 of the $1.25 billion remains, according to Crete, who said requests for funding far exceed that and.

"This remaining amount is vastly inadequate to the state’s needs,” Crete wrote.

But organizations that contract with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to provide state-mandated behavioral healthcare services say the funding they've received is vastly inadequate to treat the adults and children with severe mental illness and intellectual disabilities in their care.

They say the state's mental health system was "threadbare" before the pandemic hit, and is now collapsing as funding is directed elsewhere.

'There is no point'

Eric Meyer is president and CEO of Spurwink, which provides inpatient, outpatient and residential behavioral health services to 8,500 clients with intellectual disabilities and autism each year statewide.

Testifying before the Legislature's Appropriations Committee last month, Meyer said, "Many agencies have lost millions of dollars -- and their year-end losses are predicted to be between 10 and 15 percent. Some are predicting revenue loss of up to 40 percent."

Meyer previously told NEWS CENTER Maine that more than 400 families are on a waiting list for mental health treatment for children -- one-third of them on the list for more than 90 days, to the point that "case mangers have stopped referring people to the service becasue there is no point."

On Feb. 19, 2020, just prior to the pandemic hitting Maine, Sara Squires of Disability Rights Maine testified before the Appropriations and Health and Human Services committees that despite increased resources by the Mills administration, more than 1,000 children remained on a waiting list for home- and community-based services and “untold numbers of children are receiving less than adequate services.”

Sweetser, community-based mental health, education and residential treatment provider for children and adults and the largest provider of crisis services in the state, notified the Department of Health and Human Services in April that due to increased costs resulting from the pandemic, it could no longer fund medication management services for 596 clients.

“There are additional costs associated to the pandemic that have not been adequately covered particularly for not-for-profit organizations with more than 500 employees,” Susan Pieter, spokeswoman for Sweetser, said in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine.

While many services have transitioned to telehealth -- a transition that comes with its own costs -- many others (particularly those for children and people with intellectual disabilities) cannot.

Expensive personal protective equipment is used at an exponentially higher rate when staff interacts with adults and children with intellectual disabilities, providers say, and the costs of hazard pay or even double-time to retain staff to work during a COVID-19 outbreak in a residential facility is overwhelming.

Medication management is expensive for agencies to provide, but also critical to a client's success.

"There are frequent med changes, people on multiple antipsychotic medications need frequent visits, and we know that if we aren't providing that service, there aren't that many other places to refer them to," said Julie Olum of Tri-County Mental Health. "A primary care physician is not going to be comfortable prescribing those types of medications. For those clients, there's not really another alternative. They can go sit on a waiting list for nine months."

Lydia Richard of Milo, in Piscataqua County, receives Social Security Disability Income due to depression and PTSD. She receives medication management, case management, counseling and peer support services through MaineCare.

Prior to COVID, she'd travel 45 minutes each way get those services in Bangor. Richard told NEWS CENTER Maine that when her medication manager ended his practice, she was told to find her own replacement, was then told that because she'd taken the same medications for so long, her primary care physician should manage them.

"So when I was having a hard time when all this coronavirus started, my doctor said, "Are you still seeing your medication management person?'" Richard said. "I said, 'Remember, that's you now.' She said she'd forgotten.'"

Richard said she hasn't had any contact with her doctor in months, no medications have been adjusted and her refills are called in by phone.

"It's so difficult to navigate everything,” she said. “It’s kind of like you just want to give up because it’s just so difficult to try to get what you need.”

Tri-County Mental Health, which serves about 3,000 clients each year in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford Counties, as well as others in several additional areas, was in "dire straits" for about a month immediately after the pandemic hit, Olum said. They shut down their social learning center and lost a major source of revenue, resulting in immediate layoffs.

“We were banging on every door at the state level trying to get some help, some relief, some grant dollars, but we didn’t get very much. Finally, we got $200,000 to $300,000 in grants through [MEHAP] and the Maine Community Foundation. And we were one of the lucky ones with the Paycheck Protection Program. That saved our lives.”

Maine’s failure to secure two separate $2 million behavioral health grants received by most other states only made the lack of funding worse.

According to Farwell, Maine failed to receive a $2 million grant from SAMHSA made available to all states due to a “technical glitch.” Farwell said in an email Monday that Maine applied by the deadline but “later learned of a technical glitch with the application validation process on a day when state government was closed due to a storm and power was out in much of the state.” “SAMHSA refused to extend any flexibility to Maine,” she wrote in an email, and added that Maine also objected that the funds had been presented as noncompetitive although insufficient funding was available to make the awards.

But a spokesperson from SAMHSA, the federal agency that awarded the grants, provided different information about why Maine did not receive the funding.

“This was a competitive grant opportunity, and applications all had to be in by a certain timeline,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to NEWS CENTER Maine. “The funding announcement stated that the application had to have been error-free by the due date and time specified. Maine submitted an application, but it was returned for errors and not submitted in time for the announcement.

Farwell did not respond to an email seeking clarification.

Nor did Maine receive a $2 million grant allocated to states that have federally-qualified community health centers.

Farwell said Monday that DHHS “is actively exploring the model and has supported provider organizations that are working to receive certification to become a clinic through SAMHSA.”

Karen Evans of Portland, a client and advocate, said she wasn't surprised that Maine hasn't spent CARES Act funding on behavioral health.

"Mental health has not been a priority, except for substance abuse," she said. "Mental health does not get very much attention anymore and I think the mental health system is in trouble -- I think it's in big trouble."

At a July 14 press briefing, Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew was asked why none of the CARES Act funding had been directed to behavioral health services, and whether any would be.

She said the administration had talked since the beginning of the pandemic about the importance of maintaining access to healthcare including behavioral healthcare and had provided support for telehealth and hotlines.

She added, “I will say that as we also look at what’s going on in our health system, we are trying to protect and preserve what we have. We’re quite worried about maintaining benefits and maintaining coverage in light of the economic impact of COVID-19 … we also … are carefully looking at ways we spend that CARES Act funding to make sure that we someday down the road don’t have to cut.”

Crete, on behalf of the governor, responded to the same question, saying the administration has dedicated to behavioral health “several streams of federal funding that are separate and distinct from the $1.25 billion in CARES Act.”

Jackie Farwell, spokeswoman for Maine DHHS, provided general information about those streams. Farwell said the Office of Behavioral Heath applied for nearly $21 million in grants since the beginning of the pandemic. She did not respond to questions about how much of that funding was received or which programs benefited. Farwell pointed to an $8.6 million grant from SAMHSA for children's behavioral health, and an executive order issued by Gov. Mills that facilitated telehealth, relaxed restrictions on syringe exchange programs and allowed greater flexibility with Narcan and methadone.

Farwell said Mills also created a $35 million Coronavirus Relief Fund to allow nonprofit organizations to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Eligible nonprofits include healthcare and behavioral healthcare organizations -- as well as arts and other nonprofits.

Farwell said DHHS used nearly $1 million from SAMHSA "to help Maine people cope with the psychological effects of the pandemic" including crisis counseling for people diagnosed with COVID-19, a public awareness campaign and support for crisis hotlines.

Also, some services -- residential services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, for instance -- received aa temporary 10% increase in the Medicaid reimbursement rate, but the increase was scheduled to end when Gov. Janet Mills' executive order ends.

And Farnham said Spurwink did receive "about $1 million in provisional funding" under a federal Health and Human Services provider relief act.

Despite the piecemeal funding, providers say at least some of the CARES Act funding should be allocated to behavioral health.

“Look at Medicaid expansion," said Malory Shaughnessy, executive director for the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, Maine, and the Maine Behavioral Health Foundation. "Forty to 50 percent of people enrolling are getting mental health and substance abuse treatment, and there’s no money [from the CARES Act] dedicated to that safety net directly."

So earlier this month, Meyer, of Spurwink, testified before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee on behalf of the Behavioral Health Community Collaborative and as president of the Alliance of Addiction and Mental Health Services.

He asked that they spend $35 million of the remaining CARES Act funding to establish two COVID Relief Funds specifically designated for community behavioral health.

The first fund, for $15 million, would be applied to lost revenue in Fiscal Year 2020, and the second, for $20 million, for Fiscal Year 2021 and the next six months.

Of the request, Crete said, “The Administration is taking into consideration these important requests, but one thing is clear: the need for funding far outpaces what Maine has. The Governor continues to urge Congress to provide additional, substantial aid for states and greater flexibility in the use of those funds so that it can be better poised to help support organizations like Maine’s behavioral health service providers during this tremendously difficult time.”

In May, Meyer told NEWS CENTER Maine that he understands the state "is on a fiscal cliff of their own," and that as a taxpayer, he understands the financial situation "is going to be bad."

"But the reality is our services have been underfunded for a long, long time and we're struggling to keep our doors open," he said. "We hopefully can absorb a provider or two closing, but if five or 10 fail, we'll have a new level of crisis that I'm not sure we're ready for."

"You think you're seeing problems right now? There's no way they can take away a much-needed service and not expected it to have a severe consequences," said April Kerr of Farmington, who receives services for anxiety disorder and depression. "Are they going to go on the street? Are they going to commit crimes? Are they going to end up in the hospital? Are they going to take it out on the people around them at home? The violence, the depression, the suicide ... and the self-medicating ... if you can't get your meds, you're going to figure something out."

Pierter, at Sweetser, said Sweetser or clients themselves found new providers of medication management for all but 150 of the 596 clients whose medication management Sweetser discontinued. Farwell said DHHS would work with Sweetser to find providers for remaining clients.

But providers say other services remain in jeopardy, which leaves vulnerable clients at risk.

Leaders of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, Sen. Cathy Breen and Rep. Drew Gattine, and the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, Sen. Geoff Gratwick and Rep. Patty Hymanson, did not respond to requests for comment for this story, nor did Speaker of the House Sara Gideon.

But Rep. Charlotte Warren, D-Hallowell, House Chairwoman of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and Chairwoman of the Legislature's Mental Health Task Force, said, "There seems to be a disconnect. Look at the two budgets -- the biennial and the supplemental budget -- proposed by this administration. Prosecutors, police officers, no money for community-based services. I hope that it will change ... but places are closing, providers are having to lay people off. We've heard this story over and over and it hasn't been remedied."