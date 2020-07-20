Beach ambassadors help beachgoers stay safe

In Wells, the role of 'beach ambassador' is the newest job in town.

WELLS, Maine — Scenes like these are part of the reason why beach ambassador is the newest job title in Wells.

"What we found was there was actually a gap in service on the beach," Captian Kevin Chabot said.

The beach ambassadors walk the sand and educate beachgoers on how to stay safe while still soaking up the sun, including staying 10 feet away from others when you're on the beach and wearing a mask when walking around and when social distancing can't be done.

Part of the job description reads, "The Beach Ambassador acts as a liaison between the town and the citizen providing greeting and education regarding town events, rules, and public health information."

"They're not there to rule with an iron fist," Chabot said.

In Old Orchard, beachgoers are on their own.

14-year-olds Kaila Lumpkin and Clara Nascimento are visiting from New Hampshire. They say while it's uncomfortable to wear a mask, "Yeah I'm like sweating right now," Lumpkin said.

They're still trying to stay safe and say they're surprised at how many people here are not following CDC guidelines.

"I think it's easier to breathe out of a mask than a ventilator," Nascimento added.

Back in Wells, Chabot said these ambassadors are not there to create conflict but instead, "We want to educate the public as much as we can to keep everybody the safest we can."