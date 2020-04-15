MILLINOCKET, Maine — Baxter State Park is closed to camping, vehicular access, and travel above the treeline until further notice. The decision to delay the park's opening is a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter from Park Director Eben Sypitkowski posted to the park's website, he said the target opening date is now July 1.

A few notes from Spypitkowski:

The park will remain open for walk-in day use below the treeline

All Katahdin and Traveler trails are closed at trailheads, and all travel above treeline is prohibited

Togue Pond and Matagamond Gates will remain closed to vehicular access at this time

Affected camping and day use parking reservations will be canceled and Baxter State Park staff will contact those impacted to transfer or refund reservations

For those local community members who intend to visit the park, you are urged to follow current CDC guidelines including physical distancing practices

Sypitkowski said the park's decision is the result of recommendations by the U.S. CDC, Maine CDC, the Piscataquis County Emergency Management Agency, and the Park Medical Director, as well as emergency medical protocols issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the park's reservations department at (207) 723-5140.

To read Park Director Eben Sypitkowski's full letter, click HERE.

