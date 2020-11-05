BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works (BIW) is resuming normal attendance policies on Monday and the shipyard said it has implemented a number of changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

BIW said on its website that it strongly encourages employees to wear face coverings, telling employees to see a tool crib or local area admin. for a disposable mask and to see their supervisor for a cloth mask. Employees must wear a face covering on the BIW parking lot shuttle.

The shipyard is also asking employees to take their temperature at home before leaving for work and to stay home if it's above 100.4 degrees fahrenheit.

The following distancing measures are also in place, according to BIW's website:

Separation of key functional groups in the workplace.

Modification of end-of-shift workflows and turnstile exit procedures to increase spacing.

Vehicles operating within BIW properties or between BIW owned/leased buildings are limited to a single driver (no passengers). This policy does not include emergency operations.

Installation of Additional WFM Terminals (MPTs) for employees to input job starts.

Increased use of telecommunication tools to reduce face-to-face interaction.

Implementation of flexible work hours and shifts where feasible.

Conference rooms posted for max capacity to maintain distancing

Lunch and Additional Break Areas

In support of social distancing, BIW will provide lunch during the week of May 11 to employees in the main yard and offsite facilities in the Bath-Brunswick area. In order to avoid gatherings at the lunch distribution locations, supervisors will continue to pick up lunches for their crews and distribute them in a manner that enables appropriate distancing. Additional tents/coverings are being added to support lunchtime and musters. Employees may eat lunch under the tents or in another location that enables adherence to the separation guideline.

BIW also encourages employees to wash hands and sanitize, and said any employee who travels outside the state must quarantine for 14 days per Governor Janet Mills' proclamation.

There have been two reported cases of COVID-19 at Bath Iron Works and the shipyard said both employees have fully recovered and returned to work. According to BIW, none of its employees have reported a positive COVID-19 case since April 2.

