BATH, Maine — Bath Iron Works (BIW) said Tuesday a third individual has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is a vendor who had been working at BIW for several months and was last on the premises on Friday, May 22.

In a letter to employees on the BIW website, BIW says the individual is quarantined and is receiving medical care, and is also in direct communication with BIW medical staff. The person was fully covered in personal protective equipment (PPE) throughout the entire time they worked there, according to BIW.

Two additional vendors who were considered to have been in close proximity to this individual, although all fully covered in PPE, have also been put into quarantine; they are not showing any symptoms at this time, BIW said.

Previously, there were two other confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with BIW—the last case being confirmed on April 2—and both have since recovered and returned to work.

BIW says they ask that any employee who has had contact with someone who has tested positive or is suspected of having COVID-19, or who has travelled to a location with a high-risk designation, to not come to work and remain at home for a 14-day self-monitoring period.

"Your safety, health and welfare are our first priority. As we have additional information, you will be the first to know, and we encourage you to share your questions or concerns with your supervisor and members of the BIW leadership team," BIW wrote to employees. "We thank you for your support and help in keeping yourself and your co-workers safe in these unprecedented times."

