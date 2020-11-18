Bath Iron Works identifies three COVID-19 cases at Brunswick's Harding Plant

BIW says the cases are "potentially positive" because they were detected through less-reliable rapid tests. Still, contact tracing and cleaning began immediately.

Bath Iron Works identified three new "potentially positive" cases of COVID-19 in workers at a Brunswick facility late last week.

The cases are considered "potentially positive" because the employees were diagnosed through "rapid tests," which are less accurate than other tests, the company said in a statement.

Two of the employees last worked on Friday. One was tested Friday and the other on Saturday.

The third employee last worked Wednesday, Nov. 11, and was tested on Saturday. They await results of the more accurate PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

The "Harding Plant" is the company's structural fabrication facility.

The company said contact tracing and cleaning began immediately after the cases were identified.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has not opened a new outbreak investigation at BIW, the Press Herald reported.

“If case investigations reveal epidemiological links between three or more cases at the shipyard or one of its facilities, an outbreak investigation would be opened," Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long told the Press Herald.

Prior to these tests, BIW has not reported an employee testing positive for COVID-19 since September 14.

Aside from the three cases reported over the weekend, BIW has reported 18 cases of COVID-19 altogether: 15 at the main shipyard and three at Brunswick facilities.

The company identified its first case in a worker on March 13.

In June, the Maine CDC identified a COVID-19 outbreak at BIW after three workers tested positive for the virus.

The three carpooled together and spent time inside a BIW facility. The company subsequently announced a fourth case, qualifying them as an "outbreak."

On October 5, the company began requiring employees to wear face coverings when "around other people" on BIW property, and while on shuttle buses to and from the company's remote parking lots, BIW said at the time.