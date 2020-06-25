Bath Iron Works confirms 4th employee to test positive for COVID-19

BIW said the 4th employee that has tested positive for COVID-19 was last at work on June 18.

MAINE, USA — Bath Iron Works (BIW) confirmed that a fourth employee at the shipyard has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. BIW said this employee was last at work on June 18.

In accordance with privacy laws, BIW will not be releasing the name or providing other personal details about the affected worker. Other workers who worked near the person with that tested positive have been notified.

On May 26, BIW reported a third person, a vendor who had been working at BIW for several months, tested positive for COVID-19. That person was last on the premises on Friday, May 22.

Two additional vendors who were considered to have been in close proximity to this individual, although all fully covered in PPE, were also put into quarantine; they did not show any symptoms at the time, BIW said.

Previously, there were two other confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with BIW—the last case being confirmed on April 2—and both have since recovered and returned to work.

