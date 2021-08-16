Bates College requiring masks regardless of vaccination status

There are some exceptions. Masks will not be required in residence halls or when a person is alone.

LEWISTON, Maine — Effective Tuesday, August 17, Bates College has announced they are requiring all of their community members, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear a mask while indoors, both on-campus and off-campus.

While the college cites the campus's high vaccination rate (95 percent according to them), the school says the delta variant's high transmissibility has made them take some temporary public health measures as the fall semester begins.



The school says the mandate is temporary but did not list a specific end date.

Bates also cites Androscoggin County's community transmission is considered "substantial" by the CDC, telling students they anticipate that to change to "high."