Bates College extends winter break by one month

LEWISTON, Maine — Students at Bates College can stay home for the holidays a little longer than planned.
Bates sent a letter to the college community saying that it is extending the winter break by about a month because of COVID-19 concerns.
The letter reads, "Under the new plan, Bates will extend the winter break by approximately one month and invite students to return to campus on Friday, Feb. 12, in time to complete two COVID-19 tests and receive results before the beginning of classes on Wednesday, Feb. 17."
The letter also announces the change of date for the Commencement ceremony. It is now scheduled for Sunday, May 30, rather than Sunday, May 23, as currently planned.
The school anticipates the pandemic will change the way Commencement will be held and says they will release information on that as they learn more about the pandemic over the next few months.