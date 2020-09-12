Bates College extends winter break by one month

Students won't return to campus until February 12th.

LEWISTON, Maine — Students at Bates College can stay home for the holidays a little longer than planned.

Bates sent a letter to the college community saying that it is extending the winter break by about a month because of COVID-19 concerns.

The letter reads, "Under the new plan, Bates will extend the winter break by approximately one month and invite students to return to campus on Friday, Feb. 12, in time to complete two COVID-19 tests and receive results before the beginning of classes on Wednesday, Feb. 17."

The letter also announces the change of date for the Commencement ceremony. It is now scheduled for Sunday, May 30, rather than Sunday, May 23, as currently planned.