Church honors Mainers who died from COVID-19

Each month, they host a food drive and ring a chime to honor the life of each Mainer who died.

BANGOR, Maine — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Bangor held its monthly food drive and chimes concert Sunday, honoring the lives of Mainers who died in October as a result of COVID-19.

What started at the beginning of the pandemic is still running strong. Each month the church runs its drive-up food collection to then pass along to the Bangor Ecumenical Food Cupboard.

According to the church, an average of 350 pounds of food each month is donated in total.

Alongside the food drive, the church rings its historic chimes to honor each individual who died in the state from COVID-19 within the past month.

The Rev. Andrew Moeller the chimes bring a serious reminder each month.

"We ring that once for every life that has been lost in Maine to COVID as a way of reminding the community that those losses belong to all of us," Moeller said. "Not just the families and the kids and individuals but actually we all experience loss from that."