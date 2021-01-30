Bangor schools to resume in-person learning next week after COVID concerns

Beginning Monday, Bangor schools will be back to in-person learning after COVID 19 cases were identified within the district and the transportation service it uses

BANGOR, Maine — After a number of cases reported within the school district and the bus service it uses, Bangor schools will resume in-person learning Monday.

After Cyr Bus Line, the transportation company Bangor uses for bussing students, reported multiple positive COVID-19 cases, the district moved to remote learning on January 25.

The decision made by Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg was due to the fact that the bus service could not operate and many students were identified as close contacts.

In an update posted Friday, Harris-Smedbergy announced in-person learning and bussing will resume Monday, February 1.

"There are a couple of bus changes that will need to occur, but your child’s principal will contact you directly if your child is impacted. The buses have been thoroughly cleaned and drivers are healthy. If you would feel more comfortable transporting your child to school, know that we support your decision."

Bangor School Department to return to in-person learning February 1https://t.co/aGbgBFcx7X — BangorSchoolDepartment (@BangorSchoolDpt) January 29, 2021