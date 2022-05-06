Bangor schools to return to universal masking

BANGOR, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired Oct. 27. 2021.
Students and staff at Bangor public schools will return to universal masking on Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated Penobscot County at high risk for COVID-19.
Superintendent James Tager said Friday that the school department would carefully watch CDC recommendations each Friday and inform parents of any changes.
"Should the CDC change the risk level to YELLOW or GREEN, the Bangor School Department will return to an optional masking policy," Tager said. "All staff are being extra diligent in their work to ensure that all safety protocols are followed and that students can continue in-person learning, activities, and enjoy end of the school year celebrations. We ask for continued cooperation from our school families to adhere to our protocols; wear your mask when in schools, continue to wash your hands often, physically distance, and practice healthy hygiene ."
On Friday, the U.S. CDC updated COVID-19 community levels in Maine. Penobscot County is one of eight counties with a high rate of COVID-19.
High:
- Aroostook County
- Cumberland County
- Hancock County
- Knox County
- Lincoln County
- Penobscot County
- Piscataquis County
- Sagadahoc County
Medium:
- Franklin County
- Kennebec County
- Oxford County
- Somerset County
- Waldo County
- Washington County
- York County
Low:
- Androscoggin County