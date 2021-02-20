Maine CDC reports no new COVID-related deaths, 294,127 vaccine doses administered; 130 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday

Find Bangor, Portland, Maine daily COVID updates on outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Sunday, February 21, 2021.

MAINE, USA — MAINE COVID VACCINE INFO

MAINE CORONAVIRUS INFO

DAILY MAINE COVID AND VACCINE UPDATE FOR SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2021

The Maine CDC reported no additional deaths from COVID-19. The state death toll remains at 658.

The Maine CDC reported 30 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 43,497 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,502 were confirmed by tests and 8,995 are probable.

12,761 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 294,127 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Sunday. Of those, 199,360 have been first doses and 94,767 have been second doses.

Currently, in Maine, there are 71 people hospitalized with COVID-19; 24 are in critical care, and 7 are on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

MAINE COUNTY BY COUNTY COVID DATA