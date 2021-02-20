Maine CDC reports 287,330 COVID vaccine doses administered; 2 additional death, 143 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday

MAINE, USA —
DAILY MAINE COVID AND VACCINE UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2021
The Maine CDC reported two additional death from COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 658.
The Maine CDC reported 143 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 43,367 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,431 were confirmed by tests and 8,936 are probable.
12,759 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Cumulatively across Maine, 287,330 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday. Of those, 196,581 have been first doses and 90,749 have been second doses.
Currently, in Maine, there are 87 people hospitalized with COVID-19; 29 are in critical care, and 7 are on a ventilator.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.