324 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Saturday; 4 more deaths

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Saturday, January 23, 2021

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

MAINE COVID DAILY UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 544 deaths.

The Maine CDC reported 324 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 36,598 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 29,780 are confirmed by tests and 6,818 are probable.

12,225 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

MAINE COVID VACCINE DAILY UPDATE

Cumulative reported vaccinations = 98,371

First doses = 78,395

Second doses = 19,876

Total currently hospitalized = 190

In critical care = 61

On a ventilator = 19

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

MAINE COVID CORONAVIRUS DATA

MAINE COVID RESOURCES