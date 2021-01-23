324 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Maine Saturday; 4 more deaths

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- As of Saturday, Maine CDC reported 324 additional COVID-19, coronavirus cases, and 4 additional reported deaths.
- 544 Mainers have died out of 36,598 total COVID-19 cases. 29,780 of these cases are confirmed by tests and 6,818 are probable.
- 12,225 Mainers have completed COVID isolation.
- What you need to know about Maine COVID-19 Vaccine
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for business, here's what you need to know
- Read about all the important coronavirus-related orders currently in place in Maine
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for Maine unemployment. You can scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
MAINE COVID DAILY UPDATE FOR SATURDAY, JANUARY 23
The Maine CDC reported four additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 544 deaths.
The Maine CDC reported 324 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 36,598 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 29,780 are confirmed by tests and 6,818 are probable.
12,225 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
MAINE COVID VACCINE DAILY UPDATE
- Cumulative reported vaccinations = 98,371
- First doses = 78,395
- Second doses = 19,876
- Total currently hospitalized = 190
- In critical care = 61
- On a ventilator = 19
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
MAINE COVID CORONAVIRUS DATA
MAINE COVID RESOURCES
- Maine food resources and retail adjustments
- How to file for Maine unemployment
- Beginning of plan to reopen Maine schools
- Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
- Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting
- Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
NEWS CENTER MAINE COVID YOUTUBE PLAYLIST