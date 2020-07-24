x
Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: Sunday, July 26

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Sunday, July 26, 2020
MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

SUNDAY, JULY 26

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, meaning the state death total remains at 119.

Of the 3,814 COVID-19 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,408 are confirmed by test and 406 are probable.

381 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,284 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Total cases: 3,790

Confirmed cases: 3,387

Probable cases: 403

Deaths: 119

Hospitalizations: 379

Recoveries: 3,281

Case rate per 10,000 people: 28.3

According to the Maine CDC, the additional death reported today is a man in his 70s from Somerset County. 

Late Friday afternoon, Maine CDC opened an outbreak investigation associated with Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, based on test results received Friday. Maine CDC is working with the hospital to limit potential risk of exposure, conduct contact tracing, and provide support to affected individuals.

FRIDAY UPDATES

The Maine CDC reported zero additional deaths Friday of people who tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the state death total remains at 118.

Of the 3,757 COVID-19 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 3,357 are confirmed by test and 400 are probable.

378 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.

3,259 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Maine CDC opened an investigation into an outbreak at Marshwood Center, which is an assisted living facility in Lewiston. Dr. Shah said there are a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility - eight among residents and three among staff.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said these 11 cases would be reflected in Friday's case total, thus 11 of the 20 new cases can be attributed to the outbreak at Marshwood Center.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY UPDATES

THE DATA

Dr. Nirav Shah made clear that when the Maine CDC reports deaths, they are reporting that someone has died who had been confirmed positive with COVID-19, not the cause of death specifically. The cause of death determination is left to the medical examiner.   According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, as of a few days ago, there were roughly 2,900 Mainers tested each week. This includes people tested through the state lab in Augusta, as well as large commercial testing companies like LabCorp. Dr. Shah said right now, the positivity rate is over 5%, meaning for every 100 people tested, about 5 or 6 are positive. Compared to other states, whose positivity rates are 10 or 15%, Maine is doing better, Dr. Shah says. He says he'd like to see Maine's positivity rate around 2%, which is what South Korea's is. To do that, Dr. Shah says testing must increase two or three-fold.

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background 

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

  • The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine

