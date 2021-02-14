Maine CDC reports 104 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths; 255,849 vaccines administered

Find Bangor, Portland, Maine daily COVID updates on outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

The Maine CDC reported three additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 654. All three additional deaths reported Wednesday were residents of Cumberland County and all three were age 80 or older. Two were women and one was a man.

The Maine CDC reported 104 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 42,872 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,120 were confirmed by tests and 8,752 are probable.

12,693 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 255,849 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday morning. Of those, 180,465 have been first doses and 75,384 have been second doses.

The seven-day PCR test positivity rate stands at 1.39 percent.

Currently in Maine, 91 people are hospitalized with COVID-19; 24 are in critical care, and 9 are on a ventilator.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

The Maine CDC reported 2 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 651.

The Maine CDC reported 91 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 42,768 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,054 were confirmed by tests and 8,714 are probable.

12,663 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 249,913 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 176,892 have been first doses and 73,021 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Tuesday Coronavirus Briefing

Maine Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin joined Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew for the briefing on Tuesday.

The two additional deaths reported Tuesday are:

A resident of Kennebec County and a resident of York County

A woman and a man

One was in their 70s and the other was in their 80s

These deaths bring the state death toll to 651.

Shah said just in the past 30 days, 174 Mainers have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Currently, 92 people are in the hospital with COVID-19; 24 are in the ICU, and 11 are on a ventilator.

The seven-day PCR test positivity rate stands at 1.57 percent, about where it was in early November of 2020, Shah noted. The PCR testing volume stands at 599 tests per 100,000 people in Maine.

As of Tuesday morning, just over 13 percent of people in Maine—more than 1 in every 8 people—have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and at least 5.5 percent (about 1 in every 20 people)—have now been fully vaccinated.

Shah said the Maine CDC recently confirmed the second case of the UK COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, in Maine. The individual is someone from York County who had a recent history of domestic travel.

The Maine CDC said they've completed their investigation and have not found any evidence of a connection with the first case that was confirmed last week in Franklin County.

The second individual is "doing well," and is continuing to isolate, Shah said.

Shah reiterated that the Maine CDC is continuing to seek out this variant and others, in partnership with clinical laboratory partners such as Jackson Lab, and doing testing at the Maine CDC lab.

"Because we are actively looking for these cases, we expect to find more and more individual cases of not just this variant, but potentially other such variants as we go forward," Shah said.

For both cases, Shah said the Maine CDC was able to establish the variant was likely linked to the individuals' travel history.

"So, we are not in a situation, thankfully right now, where we have detected the variant in an individual with no travel history," Shah said. "That being said, that has occurred in other states."

Shah said that is a possibility on the horizon. For these two cases, the Maine CDC was able to work with the individuals and make sure they were isolating or quarantining quickly. Shah said the concern is that eventually these variants will gain a foothold and start being transmitted from person to person.

"The variants can't spread if we don't give them an opportunity to," Shah said, nodding to the importance of wearing face coverings and social distancing. "But it's a risk, it's a concern, it's one of the reasons for my caution right now because they are out there and I don't want them to start spreading."

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced new COVID-19 testing options to support schools in Maine, strengthening Maine’s strategy that has effectively limited virus transmission in school settings.

Lambrew said the state has purchased 250,000 BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests and that they will prioritize these tests for schools, along with health care and long-term care sites, to expand regular testing in schools and support in-person learning. The tests are expected to arrive over the next three months and come in addition to 25,000 BinaxNOW tests that remain from the State’s initial 2020 Federal distribution.

MAINE COVID COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA