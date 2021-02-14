Maine CDC reports 2 additional deaths, 91 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Tuesday the Maine CDC reported 91 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and 2 additional deaths.
- 651 Mainers have died out of 42,768 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 34,054 were confirmed by tests and 8,714 are probable.
- A total of 249,913 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maine.
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
The Maine CDC reported 2 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 651.
The Maine CDC reported 91 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 42,768 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,054 were confirmed by tests and 8,714 are probable.
12,663 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.
Cumulatively across Maine, 249,913 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 176,892 have been first doses and 73,021 have been second doses.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
