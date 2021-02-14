Maine CDC reports 2 additional deaths, 91 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

Find Bangor, Portland, Maine daily COVID updates on outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

The Maine CDC reported 2 additional deaths of people with COVID-19, bringing the state death toll to 651.

The Maine CDC reported 91 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 42,768 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,054 were confirmed by tests and 8,714 are probable.

12,663 Mainers have completed COVID-19 isolation.

Cumulatively across Maine, 249,913 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 176,892 have been first doses and 73,021 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

MAINE COVID COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA